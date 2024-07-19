Dedicated Freight Corridor to be completed by December 2025

"Currently running average 325 trains per day on DFCC which are 60% more than last year with an average interchange of around 650 trains per day with Indian Railways. More than 10% of freight running of Indian Railways is now handled by DFCC. Two Gatishakti Cargo Terminals have been commissioned at Rewari and Bhaupur while 3 more have been notified at Daudkhan, Saradhana and Gothangam," he said.

According to DFCC, more than 10 per cent of the national transporter's freight volumes are being handled by it.

Jain said that the completion of DFCs will be a vital landmark for India to reduce its logistics cost and for railways to gain a 45 per cent modal share in national logistics.

He also said the DFCC completed Detailed Project Report of three future freight corridors – north-south (Itarsi-Vijaywada), east coast (Kharagpur-Vijaywada), and east-west (Palghar-Dankuni) and handed over to the government. He also said the DFCC is awaiting the government decision on these corridors.