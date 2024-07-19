Dedicated Freight Corridor to be completed by December 2025

New Delhi: The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) is likely to be completed by December 2025.
The WDFC, connects JNPT Mumbai to Dadri in Haryana, 93.2 percent completed. Remaining portions around 100 km will be completed by the end of the next year, Dedicated Freight Corridor Managing Director R K Jain told media persons here.
Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) which runs from Ludhiana to Sonnagar is 100% complete and operational. The WDFC is also 93.2% complete with feeder routes serving various cement plants and the large ports of Mundra, Kandla, Pipavav, and Hazira in Gujarat, s statement said.
"Currently running average 325 trains per day on DFCC which are 60% more than last year with an average interchange of around 650 trains per day with Indian Railways. More than 10% of freight running of Indian Railways is now handled by DFCC. Two Gatishakti Cargo Terminals have been commissioned at Rewari and Bhaupur while 3 more have been notified at Daudkhan, Saradhana and Gothangam," he said.
According to DFCC, more than 10 per cent of the national transporter's freight volumes are being handled by it.
Jain said that the completion of DFCs will be a vital landmark for India to reduce its logistics cost and for railways to gain a 45 per cent modal share in national logistics.
He also said the DFCC completed Detailed Project Report of three future freight corridors – north-south (Itarsi-Vijaywada), east coast (Kharagpur-Vijaywada), and east-west (Palghar-Dankuni) and handed over to the government. He also said the DFCC is awaiting the government decision on these corridors.
