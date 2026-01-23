Menu
Deepam row: Supreme Court notice to Centre, TN govt on plea for takeover of Thirupparankundram temple by ASI

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi decided to examine the plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 13:00 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 08:06 IST
