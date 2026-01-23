<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by a Madurai-based Hindu rights body Hindu Dharma Parishad for a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the control of Thiruparakundram Subramanium Swamy temple, caught in a Deepathoon (ancient stone pillar) lamp lighting row. </p><p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi decided to examine the plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad.</p><p>The plea has also sought a direction to lit a lamp on the top of the Deepathoon located on the top of Thiruparankundram Hill dheepa pillar permanently for 24 hours daily.</p><p>The court was informed that the matter had been disposed of by the high court on January 6. </p>.TET for teachers: Karnataka govt staff association files review plea in Supreme Court.<p>A counsel, however, pointed out that the parties are contemplating to file a special leave petition. </p><p>"The division bench (of the Madras High Court) has permitted the lighting of the lamp. So, parties are contemplating to file SLP," the counsel said, urging the court to issue notice in the matter.</p><p>On January 6, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld an earlier order directing that the traditional Karthigai Deepam be lit on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration.</p><p>The government said it would approach the Supreme Court against the verdict.</p><p>A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan while reaffirming the order passed by single judge Justice G R Swaminathan, determined that the pillar near Sikkandar Dargah as a Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar meant for lighting lamp.</p><p>Swaminathan had directed the temple authorities to permit the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the hilltop lamp pillar during the annual Karthigai festival, in a petition filed by a Hindu outfit activist.</p><p>The petitioner claimed that lighting the lamp was a long-standing religious practice connected to the temple and the Karthigai Deepam celebrations, and that the practice had historical backing.</p><p>Opposing the writ petition, the state government contended through the temple administration that there was no conclusive proof to establish the existence of a lamp pillar on the hilltop as suggested. It also averse to the lighting of lamp at the suggested site near Dargah, fearing that it could lead to law-and-order problems, as the hill is also home to Sikkandar Dargah.</p>