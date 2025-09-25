Menu
Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract to buy 97 additional Tejas LCA Mk-1A from HAL

Taken together, HAL is to supply 180 single-engine indigenous fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, which is struggling with a depleting force level.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 10:07 IST
India News

