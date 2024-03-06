Defence: Indian Navy commissions Lakshadweep naval base, new helicopter squadron at Kochi

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its new naval base INS Jatayu at the strategically positioned Minicoy island, which together with the naval base in Andaman will serve as the “eyes and ears of the country.”

The navy also commissioned its first MH-60R helicopter squadron at Kochi, significantly enhancing its maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

As the force begins to augment the infrastructure at INS Jatayu, one of the first things that it will undertake is to build an airstrip for which the approval process is in the final stage. Also more accommodation would be created to house additional manpower.

A 24 hour chopper hanger at Kavaratti will be operational soon and the IAF has been allocated land to set up a radar station.

Commander Vrat Baghel, the first commanding officer of the unit took charge of the INS Jatayu that will play a significant role in operational surveillance and reduce the navy’s turnaround time in the western seaboard.