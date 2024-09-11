Delay in formation of Standing Committees: Govt says some Opposition parties yet to submit names

“If you look closely, Standing Committees were formed by September 15 in the last term; our government will do so by the end of this month. If we fail, we are open to criticism,” Rijiju said at the Parliament Complex at a function where he was inaugurating a portal as well as a refurbished mobile app.

Sources in the government said that “major Opposition parties” have not yet communicated their nominees, and that last week, the ministry of parliamentary affairs had sent a reminder to the parties to send in replies. “The delay is due to the process of consultation not coming to an end; parties are yet to tell us and the government picks the blame,” a senior official said.

A senior Congress leader, however, said that the delay is due to the government. “We have asked them for the positions for Chairpersons in the department-related Standing Committees in Finance, External Affairs, Home and Health. If the minister looks into the records, he will find that all these positions were with the Opposition from 1993 to 2019. But they are not ready to accept that,” the senior party leader from the Lok Sabha said.