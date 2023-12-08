Delay in fund disbursal halted all maintenance, developmental works of DJB, says Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Somnath Bharti Friday said all maintenance and developmental works of DJB have 'come to a standstill' due to the delay in disbursal of funds from the finance secretary.

In an interview with PTI, he said that since maintenance work happens every day and DJB contractors have gone on strike due to non-payment of dues, the work of the jal board has been 'suffering'.