<p>New Delhi: Amir Rashid Ali, one of the accused of the Red Fort blast, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday.</p><p>Ali was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the conclusion of his police custody in the case.</p><p>The proceedings are underway.</p><p>On November 29, the court sent three doctors and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast, to 10 days' judicial custody.</p><p>As of now, the NIA has arrested seven persons accused in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.</p>