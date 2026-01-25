<p>Belagavi: A man who had been taken hostage in October 2025, filed a complaint with the police claiming his kidnappers blamed him for losing 2 containers of Rs 400 crore cash. </p><p>The complainant claimed that the cash consignment was looted at Chorla Ghat on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. However, the Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that case cannot be registered as it appears to be hearsay.</p>.Bank van heist: Robber, wife arrested from Uttar Pradesh.<p>Sandeep Dutta Patil resident of Nashik had filed a complaint with the Ghoti police on January 9, in which he had stated that he was kidnapped by Virat Gandhi on October 16, 2025. Gandhi blamed him for the robbery of Rs 400 crore at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. </p><p>Patil was again kidnapped on October 22 and threatened with dire consequences if he did not give details of the consignment .</p> .<p>Patil a real estate businessman, denied any knowledge of the cash but the kidnappers, showed Patil a photo of himself with the consignment and blamed him for the missing cash. Patil delayed in filing the complaint as he was feared for his life.</p><p>Ramarajan informed reporters on Sunday that after receiving a receipt of the letter from Nashik police regarding the containers, they check their log and confirmed that the said consignment had entered the state on October 16.</p>.<p>"We sent a team led by a police sub-inspector and three other personnel who could talk in Marathi to get details of the case. </p><p>"The team met the complainant and Special Investigation Team formed for investigating the case. Complainant told the police team that he was unaware of the cash carrying containers and was told of them by Virat Gandhi from Gujarat and others who kidnapped him. </p> .<p>"SIT team did not allow our team to meet kidnappers citing that it would have bearing on the investigations in progress," he said.</p><p>"The complaint by Patil appears to be hearsay and based on it we cannot file a case. If SIT investigations discover that incident took place in our jurisdiction, we shall file FIR and begin investigations. </p><p>"We are ready to cooperate with the Maharashtra police for investigations," Ramarajan stated.</p>