<p>Anke Gowda, S G Susheelamma and Dr Suresh Hanagavadi from Karnataka will be recipients of the Padma Shri Awards, according to sources.</p><p>Every year, on the eve of Republic Day, the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced.</p>.<p>This year, sources claim, Anke Gowda will be awarded in the unsung heroes category.</p>.<p>This year’s Padma Awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India. These include individuals from marginalised Backwards and Dalit communities, primitive tribes and those hailing from remote and difficult terrains.</p>