Delhi court to pass order on framing charge against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on May 10

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on May 10 its order on whether to frame charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to pass an order on Tuesday, adjourned the matter, saying certain corrections were required in the order.

The judge had earlier dismissed an application filed by Singh, seeking time for making further submissions on the charges and for further investigation.