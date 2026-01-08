Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi demolition drive violence: Portion of mosque's property razed, claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsDelhiAsaduddin OwaisiMosque

Follow us on :

Follow Us