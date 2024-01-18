Delhi HC asks registry to inform MS Dhoni of defamation suit against him by ex-biz partners

Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the plaint came up for hearing, was informed that Dhoni has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.

“It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 (Dhoni) of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him,” the judge said.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29 and asked the plaintiffs to file court fees within a week.