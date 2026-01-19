Menu
Delhi High Court dismisses Kuldeep Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence in custodial death case of Unnao rape victim's father

Justice Ravinder Dudeja said, 'No grounds are made out for grant relief. The application seeking suspension of sentence is dismissed.'
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 09:22 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtUnnao rapeKuldeep

