BNHS–NMCG launch major project to protect Indian Skimmer, river birds in Ganga basin

The project builds on BNHS’s successful conservation model in the National Chambal Sanctuary, where community participation significantly improved nesting success of riverine birds.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 11:02 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 11:02 IST
