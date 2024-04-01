Delhi High Court seeks Centre stand on plea against ban on 23 dog breeds

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre on a petition which alleged that the ban on the sale and breeding of 23 dog breeds was arbitrary and violative of the Constitution.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the central government to respond to the plea filed by a professional dog breeder and a doctor who was an 'enthusiast of special category dogs'.

The plea claimed no studies were conducted to conclude that the breeds were 'ferocious' and ought to be banned and that the direction violated one's right to practice any profession, trade or business, guaranteed under the Constitution.