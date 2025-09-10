<p>New Delhi: In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives, an official said on Wednesday.</p><p>The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi, he said.</p><p>He was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell related to an ISIS-linked module.</p>.Delhi government releases Rs 5 crore to aid flood-hit Punjab, CM Rekha Gupta assures full support.<p>Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during coordinated action carried out simultaneously by the teams, according to police.</p><p>Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India, source in the operation said.</p><p>Danish had been on the radar of security agencies for several months.</p>