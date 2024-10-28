Delhi Waqf Board admin changed presentation without state govt approval: Oppn members walk out of JPC meet

<p>New Delhi: Several opposition members walked out of the meeting of the Joint Committee on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waqf">Waqf</a> Amendment Bill on Monday, protesting against the presentation made by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-waqf-board">Delhi Waqf board.</a></p>.<p>Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.</p>.BJP forms panel to meet Vijayapura farmers affected by Waqf board notice.<p>AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK's Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress' Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.</p>.<p>Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board without the chief minister's approval. </p>