Delhi Water Crisis Live: Delhi Congress seeks action against those responsible for water crisis
Morning readers! Delhi's BJP has been protesting against the AAP government over the water crisis in the national capital after AAP's Sanjay Singh in a press conference had blamed the BJP, saying it was a 'BJP sponsored water crisis'. Track all the updates over the ongoing Delhi water crisis, only with DH.
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 03:07 IST
Highlights
03:0718 Jun 2024
Water supplied through tankers to Delhi locals in the Geeta Colony area, amid water shortage in the national capital
02:4218 Jun 2024
Delhi Congress seeks action against those responsible for water crisis, writes letter to L-G
02:4218 Jun 2024
AAP-BJP blame game rages on, city reels under shortage amid severe heat
The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital amid the extreme heat battering the city.
AAP-BJP blame game rages on, city reels under shortage amid severe heat
The politics over the water shortage in Delhi intensified on Monday as the ruling AAP accused the BJP of "deliberately creating" the situation to trouble the people, even as the BJP held 'matka phod' protests blaming the Kejriwal government for the c...
Due to less water from Haryana, water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet: Atishi
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and said that due to less water from Haryana, the water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet.
Published 18 June 2024, 03:02 IST