JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

10 people get stuck in restaurant elevator in Delhi, rescued after three hours

Cops said they were checking the CCTV of the elevator to see if there was any human error that led to the incident.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 14:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Ten people, who were stuck in an elevator of a restaurant-cum-bar in Rajender Nagar area of central Delhi, were rescued following a three-hour operation on Monday, said an official.

The Delhi Fire Service official said they received information around 2.57 am that a few people got stuck in an elevator and needed immediate help.

"Soon three fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation was immediately carried out, which took around three hours to rescue a total of 10 people after cutting the roof of the lift," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

The officials said that the matter was informed to the local police for further investigation.

"All the people, who got stuck were safely rescued. No one had received any injury. Further investigation into the matter has begun,' said a senior police officer.

"We are also checking the CCTV of the elevator to see if there was any human error," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 14:15 IST)
India NewsNew DelhiTrendingElevators

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT