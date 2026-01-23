Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Strategic drift deepens India’s defence vulnerabilities

Strategic drift deepens India’s defence vulnerabilities

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had first projected the requirement for 126 MMRCA way back in 2000, for which the global tender was finally floated in 2007 by the UPA-2 government.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 00:32 IST
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us