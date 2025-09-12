Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

2020 Delhi riots case: Supreme Court defers bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid & others to September 19

The bench said it got the case files and supplementary list late last night and didn’t get time to read.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSharjeel ImamDelhi riotsUmar Khalid

Follow us on :

Follow Us