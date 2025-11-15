<p>Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) campus at GKVK witnessed an overwhelming surge of visitors on Friday, the second day of the annual agricultural fair, with the turnout reaching a record 11.85 lakh. </p><p>While formal-stage programmes were largely ignored, attendees flocked to the exhibition stalls, where a blend of indigenous livestock, high-tech farm aids, and village innovations stole the show. </p><p>The main point of curiosity for many was the unique, battery-powered wood stove. Designed for village homes, the stove uses a slow, battery-assisted air supply to ensure four small pieces of wood can sustain cooking for an entire day while significantly reducing smoke. “The smoke-free operation and low wood requirement are a boon for village homes. It’s a small technology that brings big change,” noted Geetha M, a visitor from Tumakuru. </p><p>Elsewhere, the animal husbandry pavilion captivated visitors with livestock breeds like the uniquely horned Hallikar, Ongal, and the hornless Rathi cattle. </p>.After Supreme Court relief, Siddaramaiah hails Shivakumar’s role in Mekedatu push.<p>However, the Naati Suvarna Ram, weighing up to 85 kg, garnered attention for its price tag. Valued at Rs 3,000 per kg, an 80-kg ram was priced at Rs 2.40 lakh. A breeder, Suresh Gowda, explained the valuation, stating, “At this price, the ram is more than livestock; it is an asset. Its size, health, and breed quality justify the investment for serious farmers.” </p>.<p>The fair also saw strong demand for home use agricultural tools and decorative plants like celosias and marigolds, with the youth busy capturing photos amidst the blooming sunflower fields. The Food Fair, featuring delicacies from Davangere Benne Dose to North Karnataka Rotti, was also a major crowd puller. University officials confirmed the day’s total turnover touched a massive Rs 1.08 crore. </p>