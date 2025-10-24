<p>New Delhi: Four schools in the national capital once again received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.</p><p>The officer further informed that four bomb threat emails were sent targeting different schools, all of which later turned out to be hoaxes.</p><p>According to the fire department, the first call was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka, followed by another at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi. Around 8.51 am, a similar call was made from Shanti Gyan Niketan in Goyla Dairy area, and the fourth threat was reported from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar at 10.33 am.</p>.Hoax bomb threat to IndiGo flight: Two passengers aboard Mangaluru-bound jet detained.<p>Multiple teams of the DFS, along with local police, bomb disposal units, and dog squads, were rushed to each location, the official said.</p><p>"All the premises were thoroughly checked, and no suspicious items were found. The calls were declared hoaxes after verification," he added.</p><p>According to officials, the police are tracing the source of the email to identify those responsible for spreading panic.</p>