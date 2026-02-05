Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

509 women, 191 minors go missing in Delhi in two weeks: Police data

In all, 807 people disappeared in the national capital from January 1 to 15, which accounts for an average of 54 such cases a day
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Policemissing person

Follow us on :

Follow Us