<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Thursday conducted searches in Kerala against the promoters and key functionaries of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate Group as part of an alleged investment fraud linked money laundering probe, officials said.</p>.<p>The federal probe agency has booked a case under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prevention-of-money-laundering-act">Prevention of Money Laundering Act</a> (PMLA) taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by the state police on charges of fraud with depositors by collecting funds on the promise of high returns.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation shows that several depositors across Kerala were induced to invest substantial amounts, which were neither repaid nor yielded the promised returns, according to ED officials.</p>.<p>Bank account analysis of group entities indicates financial transactions, diversion of funds to multiple related entities, and significant cash withdrawals, they alleged.</p>.<p>These funds are also suspected to have been invested in immovable properties in the state, the officials said.</p>