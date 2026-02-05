Menu
ED raids Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate Group premises in Kerala investment 'fraud' case

Preliminary investigation shows that several depositors across Kerala were induced to invest substantial amounts, which were neither repaid nor yielded the promised returns, according to ED officials.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 08:54 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 08:54 IST
