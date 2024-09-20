AAP demands govt accommodation for Kejriwal, says he is entitled to it

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded a government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is entitled to it on account of being the convener of a national party.

At a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the party will be writing to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and hoped that it would provide the accommodation to the party's national convener in one or two days.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the chief minister of Delhi earlier this week, will move out of the official residence within 15 days, the party said earlier.

Chadha said every national party was entitled to two resources, an office and an accommodation for its head, to function from Delhi.

AAP became a national party following the Gujarat assembly polls in 2022 in which it got some seats and a good vote percentage, he said.

The Centre provided AAP with an office after two years of struggle and the intervention of the court. AAP moved to its new office on the Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in Mandi House last month, vacating its old DDU Marg office near ITO.

"I urge the Centre to follow the rules without any delay and any political consideration, and provide a government accommodation to party national convener Arvind Kejriwal which is his and the Aam Aadmi Party's right," Chadha said.