AAP indulging in 'character assassination' of Swati Maliwal: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in 'character assassination' of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, instead of taking action against Bibhav Kumar who is alleged to have assaulted her.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked Kejriwal why no action had been taken against Kumar despite his party's Rajya MP Sanjay Singh admitting at a press conference recently that Maliwal was mistreated.

The Delhi Police arrested Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, on Saturday after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.