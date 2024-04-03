AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

New Delhi: A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.