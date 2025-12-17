<p>Belagavi: Congress and BJP lawmakers clashed in the Assembly on whether or not the Centre and state governments were ‘bankrupt’. </p>.<p>The exchange happened when the BJP wondered if Gruha Lakshmi payments were irregular because the Congress government was bankrupt. “What else can the reason be?” BJP’s V Sunil Kumar said.</p>.<p>To this, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said: “The Centre had announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget, but it wasn’t released. Similarly, funds under MGNREGS and Jal Jeevan mission are pending. Does that mean the Centre is bankrupt?” </p>.Mobile phones, ganja seized in special drive across Karnataka prisons.<p>Shivakumar also charged that the BJP was winning elections in other states after “copying” the Congress’ guarantee schemes.</p>.<p>“Without these schemes, you’d not win,” he said. Sunil dared the Congress to dissolve the Assembly and face fresh elections. </p>.<p>Unamused, Speaker U T Khader dared poll-loving lawmakers to resign.</p>.<p>“Those who want elections, raise your hands and give me your resignation. <br />I’ll accept it immediately. Face the election, win and come back to this House,” he said. </p>