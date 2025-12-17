<p>Bengaluru: A total of three consulting firms are in the race for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) for the 59.6-km Metro corridor which extends up to Tumakuru from Madavara. The Metro line is estimated to have 27 stations, costing a total of Rs 20.896 crore. </p>.<p>The bidders are: RITES Limited, Capital Fortunes Pvt Ltd and Aarvee Engineering Consultants Limited. </p>.Essential works in Tumakuru to affect Bengaluru trains.<p>For the Tumakuru Metro DPR, the BMRCL had opened the bids earlier this week and technical evaluation is currently underway. </p><p>While critics have expressed their angst against the government for proposing an extension to a far-flung area and denying Metro connectivity within the city, Home Minister G ParameshwarA has defended the proposal, stating it will only be taken up under the public private partnership. </p><p>The successful bidder will get five months time to prepare DPR. </p>