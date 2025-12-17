Menu
Three bidders for Tumakuru metro detailed project reports

For the Tumakuru Metro DPR, the BMRCL had opened the bids earlier this week and technical evaluation is currently underway.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 20:38 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 20:38 IST
