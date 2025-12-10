<p>Belagavi: The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, which makes all offences punishable under this legislation cognisable and non-bailable. </p>.<p>The Bill seeks to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (Central Act). </p>.<p>Piloting the Bill, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “This bill has been brought after a lot of deliberations. Its main aim is to ensure that rackets of poor and duplicate drugs are curbed. All drugs are finally tested in the central drug lab and we are setting up a lab in the state after discussing with the union government”.</p>.<p>Rao said as per the existing law, whenever any drug or cosmetic is seized from any person (under ‘reasonable belief’ that it is misbranded or adulterated), the burden of proving that such a drug is not misbranded or adulterated lies with the government. As per the amendment, the burden of proof is now transferred to the person from whose possession such drug or cosmetic is seized.</p>.<p>It sought to impose maximum life imprisonment on the guilty. However, the minister clarified that this provision had been removed since it was considered to be very “stringent”.</p>.<p>He explained that the Bill, after being passed in both Houses and Governor’s assent, will be sent to the President of India for approval (since it is a central Act).</p>.<p><strong>Other bills</strong></p>.No clear fix for rural drinking water units, Priyank Kharge admits in Karnataka Assembly.<p>The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Bombay Public Trust (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 were also passed in the Assembly. </p>.<p>The Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025 and Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were tabled in the House. </p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> had reported on December 15 that the SC and ST Commission Bill and the SC (Sub-Classification) Bill were expected to be tabled in the ongoing session. </p>