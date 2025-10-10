Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 1.04 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat

In a press briefing, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, said that Rs 3,103 crore was settled as compensation in the Lok Adalat.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 20:40 IST
India NewsBengaluruLok Adalat

Follow us on :

Follow Us