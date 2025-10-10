<p>Bengaluru: A record 1,04,66,237 cases, including 3,01,396 pending and 1,01,64,841 pre-litigation cases, were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat held on December 13, 2025.</p>.<p>In a press briefing, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, said that Rs 3,103 crore was settled as compensation in the Lok Adalat.</p>.<p>The Lok Adalat also settled 2,469 matrimonial cases, including cases under CrPC section 125 (interim maintenance) and the Domestic Violence Act. Among the other cases, the Lok Adalat settled 3,673 partition suits and 4,660 MVC cases with a settlement amount of Rs 297 crore.</p>