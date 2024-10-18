AAP leader Satyendar Jain walks out of Tihar Jail, welcomed by party workers, leaders

<p>New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar Jail Friday evening, hours after a city court granted him bail in a money laundering case.</p>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, received Jain, who was in the jail for around two years.</p>.<p>Sisodia hugged him as his party colleague walked out of the jail.</p>.Family says Diwali has come early after AAP Satyendar Jain gets bail.<p>Hundreds of AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail to celebrate the release of the former health minister.</p>.<p>He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court here granted bail to Jain, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party hailed the court verdict, describing it as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".</p>.<p>The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>