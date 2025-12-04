Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump 'garbage' rhetoric about Somalis draws cheers from administration, silence from Republicans and alarm from critics

Outrage followed. Lawmakers, including some Republicans, condemned the language as offensive. Even Trump sought to do damage control, denying in a social media post that he had used those words.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 11:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRepublicans

Follow us on :

Follow Us