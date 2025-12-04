Menu
Stock markets bounce back after four days of decline; Sensex climbs 158 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 158.51 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 85,265.32. During the day, it rose by 380.4 points or 0.44 per cent to 85,487.21.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:18 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 11:18 IST
