AAP leaders read out Preamble to Constitution on Ambedkar's Jayanti

New Delhi: AAP leaders read out the Preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Sunday.

Workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at the party headquarters here on Rouse Avenue to take part in the 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao' oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing the party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Till the time the AAP is there, its workers will keep fighting to protect the Constitution till their last breath. The BJP wants to amend the Constitution."

Singh asked people to vote for the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc candidates in all seven seats of Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.