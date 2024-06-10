AAP protests at Haryana Bhawan over Delhi water shortage

New Delhi: AAP held a protest on Monday at Haryana Bhawan over its allegation that the neighbouring state is not releasing Delhi's share of the Yamuna's water, leading to a shortage in the city.

Scores of AAP workers, including party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, raised slogans against the BJP-led Haryana government.

"The BJP is playing dirty politics and depriving the people of Delhi of their share of water at a time when heatwave conditions are prevailing in north India. The Lt Governor should intervene as the representative of the people of Delhi," Kumar said.