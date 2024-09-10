'Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey': DMRC starts suicide prevention campaign

New Delhi: With incidents of suicide reported inside Delhi Metro premises, the DMRC has started a campaign to raise awareness about mental well-being and placed banners and digital displays at prominent stations across the national capital, officials said Tuesday.

"Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of happiness, the doors will open on your side)," reads one of the messages placed across the city as part of DMRC's suicide prevention campaign.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the DMRC said it has strategically placed banners and digital displays at prominent metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janakpuri West, Central Secretariat, Netaji Subhash Place, across Delhi to promote messages of hope and resilience.