<p>New Delhi: There was no respite from toxic air for Delhi as it continued to face "very poor" air quality on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 360, according to the 9 am hourly bulletin. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.</p>.Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, still in ‘very poor’ category.<p>Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast fog for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 28.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 100 per cent, it added.</p>