Another jailed gangster ties knot under shadow of police in Delhi

New Delhi: Days after notorious criminals Sandeep Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Madam Minz’s marriage in the national capital, another gangster Yogesh Dahiya alias Tunda on Friday tied the knot here under the watch of police personnel at a temple in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, officials said.

Tunda, a native of Sonipat, Haryana was given six hours of parole between 12 pm to 6 pm by the Delhi High Court for his marriage.

One of the main henchmen of Gogi gang, Tunda is allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria in May 2023 inside Tihar Jail, where the former is currently lodged.