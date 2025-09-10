<p>New Delhi: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced that around 10 lakh stray dogs will be microchipped in the city over the next two years.</p>.<p>A meeting of the Animal Welfare Board was held at the Delhi Secretariat, where many important decisions were taken.</p>.<p>Around one million street dogs in Delhi will be microchipped in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the next two years, the Development Minister said.</p>.Municipal Corporation of Delhi to set up feeding point for stray dogs in every ward.<p>The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on various issues related to animal welfare and to prepare a concrete action plan for Delhi, said an official statement.</p>.<p>A discussion was held on the National Rabies Control Programme.</p>.<p>With World Rabies Day approaching, it was decided that comprehensive measures would be undertaken in Delhi for rabies control, the statement said.</p>.<p>These include prevention of dog bite incidents and digitisation of the vaccination process.</p>.<p>Mishra directed that a dog census and monitoring system be implemented at the earliest to ensure accurate data and stronger future planning.</p>.<p>It was also decided in the meeting that registration of pet shops in Delhi will be made mandatory, for which a special monitoring committee will be constituted.</p>.<p>Mishra said that all related rules will be implemented soon, and every regional committee will be activated to ensure monitoring and action at the local level. </p>