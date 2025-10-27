<p>Mysuru: Minister Eshwar Khandre said action would be taken, if it is found that the death of a farmer, due to a tiger attack, at Saragur, was due to the negligence of Forest department officials.</p><p>He was speaking to reporters, after paying his last respects to farmer Rajashekar, who died in a tiger attack, at the mortuary attached to Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute.</p><p>"Rajashekar was killed in a tiger attack at Bennegere village, in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district, on Sunday. I have instructed the Forest department to take all precautionary measures, to prevent such incidents. If negligence of the Forest department officials is found in connection with the incident, stern action would be taken", the Minister said.</p><p><strong>Protest at mortuary</strong></p><p>There was high drama near the mortuary, as the residents of Bennegere and members of farmers' organisations staged a protest, condemning the Forest department for the death of the farmer and demanding additional compensation. Even though Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre was attending a programme in Saragur, just around 20 km from the place where the farmer was killed, the Minister did not visit the spot. Besides, the body of the farmer was shifted to Mysuru for post-mortem, as the Minister was in Mysuru, they alleged.</p>.Farmer killed in tiger attack at Mysuru's Saragur.<p>To this, the Minister said, he was not aware why the body was shifted to Mysuru. The officials say that the body was shifted to preserve it. A probe will be conducted, he said.</p><p>A meeting will be held with Bandipur officials on the precautionary measures to be taken during tiger and elephant combing operation, he said.</p><p><strong>Combing </strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Forest department has started a combing operation to capture the tiger that killed the farmer.</p>