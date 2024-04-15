Kejriwal SC hearing Live | SC to hear plea against HC order upholding Kejriwal's ED arrest today
Good morning readers, as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal is in a legal battle over the alleged money-laundaring scam linked with Delhi excise policy, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his plea against a High Court's order that has upheld his arrest in the scam. Citing Kejriwal's absence for the ED summons, Delhi HC justified saying that the central agency was left with 'little option.' Stay tuned as the case unfolds.
Highlights
AAP minister Sanjay Singh a day before alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case
BRS leader K Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 23 in connection to the same Delhi excise policy case
Visuals from outside Tihar jail
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, PTI reported citing AAP sources.
"The interesting thing is that ED opposed its approver Sarath Reddy's foreign visit on the ground that he may not return to India to support the case. How will he come when you have made him write a false statement? Why will he join your investigation? And even if he does, what proof will he give against Kejriwal ji when he does not have any proof?" Singh asked.
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court is to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the arrest by the ED today, in money-laundering case linked with Delhi excise policy scam.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21; The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy (2021-22).
