Arvind Kejriwal to get interim bail? Supreme Court to commence hearing shortly

The Delhi CM had been arrested on March 21 this year in connection with a money laundering probe by the ED into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The AAP, however, had alleged that Kejriwal had been targeted by the BJP-led Centre ahead the Lok Sabha elections—during a recent roadshow, the AAP supremo's wife Sunita reiterated the party's stand on the issue, saying, "He [Kejriwal] has put in jail just before polls to stifle his voice. Dictatorship is at its peak. Please save this country. Please cast your vote irrespective of the heat."

"Your chief minister and my husband has been put in jail. No court has declared him guilty. They are saying that inquiry is going on. If investigation goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? This is sheer hooliganism and dictatorship," she added.

It may be noted that Kejriwal has been listed as one of the AAP's star campaigners for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.