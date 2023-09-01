Home
delhi

Assembly Speaker accuses Delhi govt's finance dept of holding up proposal for his Ghana visit

Goel also alleged that the officers of the services department summoned Vidhan Sabha section officers and 'threatened' them to seek confidential information.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 14:28 IST

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday alleged that the Delhi government’s finance department held up a proposal for his visit to Ghana to attend a conference.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker alleged that the department is holding a proposal for his visit to Ghana to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, saying approval of the L-G was required for it.

Goel also alleged in a press conference at the Delhi Assembly that the officers of the services department summoned Vidhan Sabha section officers and 'threatened' them to seek confidential information.

He has also written to L-G VK Saxena seeking disciplinary action against officers concerned for alleged 'misuse' of their power and seeking confidential information about a probe of the OBC welfare committee of the Assembly into a complaint against special secretary vigilance.

(Published 01 September 2023, 14:28 IST)
India News Delhi Assembly V K Saxena Ghana Delhi Government Ram Niwas Goel Arvind Kejriwal

