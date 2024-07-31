Atishi asks protesting students for names of 10 representatives for panel on coaching regulation

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday met protesting students at old Rajinder Nagar and asked them to give names of 10 representatives who will be part of a panel that will draft a law to regulate coaching institutes in the city.

While Atishi was greeted with slogans of 'Go back', 'we want justice', she sat with the protesters and assured them of government support for their issues.

The protesting students have said a coordination committee comprising 15 members has been formed to decide the protest's future course.

The meeting comes four days after three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of a coaching centre, which was flooded due to rain in the national capital.