Atishi orders probe into deaths of 14 inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Friday directed the Revenue Department to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of 14 inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home in northwest Delhi's Rohini and submit a report within 48 hours.

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for "mentally challenged" and comes under its Social Welfare Department. The department is currently without a head following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has not assigned the charge of the department to any minister.

Taking cognisance of news reports on the deaths since January this year, Atishi said they "reportedly occurred due to health issues and malnutrition and indicates the lack of availability of requisite facilities to the inmates".

"It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the capital city of Delhi and we cannot tolerate such kind of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated in order to take hard steps to revamp whole system to improve the conditions of all such homes to provide better facilities to the inmates," the minister said.