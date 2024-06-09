Atishi seeks emergency meeting with L-G over water situation in Delhi

"Have sought time from the Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal. Delhi is supposed to receive 1050 cusecs of water from the Munak Canal via the CLC and DSB sub-canals. However, this has reduced to 840 cusecs. 7 Water Treatment Plants are dependent on this water. If the amount of water does not increase today, then the water situation across Delhi will worsen in 1-2 days," she said in the post.