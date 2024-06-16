Home
Atishi writes to Delhi Commissioner; asks for patrolling of major pipelines as water crisis intensifies in national capital

In the letter, she requested deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect major pipelines.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 05:10 IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, addressing water shortage issue in the national capital.

In the letter, she requested deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect major pipelines.

"I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering water pipelines which have now become Delhi's lifelines. At this juncture any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi," the letter read.

Earlier this week, Atishi had said that all people in Delhi will get water if the BJP government in Haryana provides water to Delhi.

More to follow...

Published 16 June 2024, 05:10 IST
