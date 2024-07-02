BJP, AAP exchange blames over waterlogging woes in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday blamed the AAP government for waterlogging woes in Delhi after the rains last week and warned the situation could recur as around 300 drain pumps were still not functioning.

The meteorological department has issued an "orange" alert for rains in Delhi for the next two days.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged the primary reason for the flooding on June 28 was the Arvind Kejriwal government's "failure" to operate water drainage pumps.

"If it rains again, Delhi will flood again," he claimed and added that on June 28, out of Delhi's 696 permanent water drainage pumps, 400 were not working and "even now almost 300 are not operational".

The ruling AAP in Delhi claimed in a statement that the maximum flooding occurred in areas of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which is under the BJP-led central government.